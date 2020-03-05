Public Safety Center meetings hosted by Lincoln County

Lincoln County Board of Commissioners has scheduled the following upcoming public meetings on the Public Safety Center:

March 9 at 7-8:30 p.m. — Public Safety Center Meeting at Tea City Hall, 600 East 1st St, Tea.

March 10 at 7-8:30 p.m. — Public Safety Center Meeting at Harrisburg Liberty Elementary School Board Room, Entrance F, 200 East Willow Street, Harrisburg.

March 12 at 7-8:30 p.m. — Public Safety Center Meeting at Lincoln County Commission Meeting Room, 104 North Main, Canton.

March 17 at 7-8:30 p.m. — Public Safety Center Meeting at Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 27711 Highway 17, Lennox,.

March 19 at 11:30 a.m. — Southeast District Meeting at Eagles Club, 114 Main St. Vermillion.

March 24 at 7-8:30 p.m. — Public Safety Center Meeting at Hudson Community Center, 200 Harris Street, Hudson.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Meetings are at 104 North Main, Canton.