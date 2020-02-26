Six LHS wrestlers qualify for State

Capturing third place as a team and qualifying six wrestlers for the State Tournament, the Lennox High School wrestling team enjoyed a successful showing at the Region 2A wrestling tournament held at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday, Feb. 21.

“It was a great day overall by the Orioles. We finished in third place with 127 points,” said LHS head coach Blake Crosby. “We were able to send six athletes to state but overall we wrestled amazing. We were able to place all 12 wrestlers in the top 6 at regions. I am very proud of all my guys.”

Securing their spot at State were Jacob Marshall, Riley Williams, Ben Zarr, Ryan Smidt, Jase Langbehn and Brandon Otte.

Marshall claimed the 138 pound championship title, winning by decision 4-3 in the finals over BAH’s Payton Borah. To get to finals, Marshall won by technical fall over Sioux Falls Washington’s Asher Eidem and then won by decision, 5-0, over Kyler Lillie of Yankton. This marks his first time qualifying for the State Tournament.

Williams captured Region runner-up honors at 132 pounds, falling to Peyton Fridrich of BAH in the finals by decision, 9-7. Williams won by fall in 1:17 over Felix Perez of Vermillion and won by major decision 9-1 over Brandon Valley’s Cayden Langenhorst to get to the finals. This is Williams’ fourth time qualifying for the State Tournament.

Ryan Smidt and Ben Zarr each placed third in their respective weight brackets, Smidt at 152 and Zarr at 182 pounds. Both will be making their first appearance in state.

Smidt lost his first match to Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Tae Ellenbecker before winning three in a row to finish in third. Smidt defeated Vermillion’s Lavin Hunter by fall in 52 seconds and went on to defeat BAH’s Izaak Reed by decision, 6-5 to place him in the third-fourth place match.

[Photo above: Jacob Marshall was the lone Region Champion for Lennox, capturing the 138 pound title at the Pentagon this past Friday to earn his first trip to State. Photo by Wade Homan.]

