Record breaker: Vlastuin new all-time leading scorer

On Tuesday, Feb. 4 Lennox High School Senior Madysen Vlastuin scored 30 points in the Orioles’ match-up against Elk Point Jefferson, making her the new all-time leading scorer for LHS girls’ basketball.

“We were very excited for Madysen to become the new Lennox girls’ basketball all-time leading scorer,” said current LHS head girls’ basketball coach, Adam Quail. “Madysen has played varsity basketball since she was an eighth grader and has spent countless hours in the gym working on her game and pushing herself to get better. This record is a testament to the commitment, hard work, and dedication Madysen and all her teammates over the years put into Lennox girls basketball!”

Vlastuin surpassed Tamera Oltmanns Sturm, who previously held the school scoring record from 1997 with 1,746 points.

LHS Activities Director Dan DeVries coached Vlastuin early on in her high school career and was happy to see her accomplishment.

“Congrats to Madysen Vlastuin as she became the all time leading scorer in Lennox basketball history,” said DeVries. “This accomplishment comes with great teammates and hard work over the last five years.”

Maydsen Vlastuin took to twitter to express her excitement.

“Wow, without my teammates, my coaches, and this program, this would have never been possible! Cannot thank everyone involved enough,” said Vlastuin. “ Proud to be an Oriole!”

Pictured, Madysen Vlastuin breaks the all-time leading scorer record for LHS girls’ basketball during the Feb. 4 game against EPJ.