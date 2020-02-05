Lincoln County 4-H Extension Office moves to Lennox location

Lincoln County Fairgrounds Foundation begins fundraising efforts

The new Lincoln County 4-H Extension Office began officially operating out of the new Lennox location as of Monday, February 3, 2020.

The new location at 27711 SD-17, Lennox, SD is known by most in the area as the former Goeman Auction grounds.

The Lincoln County 4-H Extension Office will host an Open House on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to allow people to see the new facility, ask questions about the Lincoln County 4-H Program, and learn more about plans for fundraising for the new livestock facility.

SDSU Extension 4-H Youth Program Advisor for Lincoln County Alina Krone-Hedman and 4-H Administrative Assistant Jessica Ortman were busy unpacking boxes on Monday of this week. The boxes lined the walls of the entry way and books and supplies were being unloaded.

“Right now we’re working on getting our copier hooked up, we have a temporary

wifi hot spot so we can check in on our messages,” Krone-Hedman said.

She explained the layout of the space, noting it was much larger than what they had before. She will be in the front office to the right of the front door and Ortman will be in the main vestibule area to greet visitors. There are two meeting rooms that will be available for 4-H club activities and classes. There are two additional offices that can be utilized based on program needs or if Lincoln County Commissioners would decide to move another position into the space.

Krone-Hedman is excited about the new space and the opportunities it will bring to the 4-H program. She said that currently there are 300 to 350 kids participating in Lincoln County 4-H and she feels that number will rise.

“We had 50 more kids this year than last,” she said.

Moving to the new space will be a process.

“The extra space will help provide opportunities and expose 4-H to new members,” she said, “We hope to make more of Achievement Days.”

She notes that an official decision has not yet been made as to where the August 2020 Achievement Days will be held.

“We’re weighing pros and cons right now and weighing what’s best for the youth; that’s the most important,” she said.

Along with the new office spaces, the pavilion is being used for 4-H shooting sports. Practices started Jan. 26 and are every Sunday at the new location. This is the first year the program will have its own space. For many years participants traveled to Alcester for practice and last year they practiced at the Archery Shak.

“We are currently working to unpack and prepare the facility. Currently, we have received a lot of questions and interest in renting the location. At this time we are not able to enter into any rental agreements, but will let the public know of the availability of that opportunity in the future,” Krone-Hedman said.

She added that they are working hand in hand with the newly formed Lincoln County Fairgrounds Foundation Inc., which was formed to specifically fund-raise for the fairground. Wendy Sweeter serves as President of the Foundation. They are in the process of getting their 501(c)(3) status. The Foundation is working toward a $350,000 fundraising goal. Fundraising committee members include: Lisa Bogue, Marc Bogue, Chad Hazel, DeeAnn Henjum, Janell Horner, Kris Kjose, Jeremy Kjose, Alina Krone-Hedman, Kristi Sweeter, Wendy Sweeter and Bridget Twedt. Some of the fundraising efforts on-going include a sponsorship option. W. Sweeter said, “Your support will allow us to create a facility for youth that can support our growing program and provide a higher quality educational experience for years to come.” The committee hopes to provide a multi-use facility for 4-H and community, and to allow for increased biosecurity, safety and animal welfare. Sponsorship levels range from $50 to $12,500. Every level includes various benefits, such as sponsor name on thank you banner all the way to sponsor name on prominent signage in the facility. “All possibilities will be considered for providing naming rights throughout the facility,” W. Sweeter said, “This includes areas within a building, whole buildings and the livestock facility.” For more information on sponsorship levels, interested parties may contact Sweeter at linco.fairgrounds@gmail.com or by phone at 605-695-9819. Another fundraiser the Foundation is working on is “Buy a Brick.” Bricks will be displayed as a photo backdrop at the fairgrounds. The cost is $250 per brick. Brick forms are available in Lennox at this newspaper office, Valley Exchange Bank and Great Western Bank, in Tea at Reliabank and Valley Exchange Bank or forms can be found on the group’s Facebook page: Lincoln County Fairgrounds Foundation Inc. Brick forms are due by March 5. W. Sweeter said they are also planning an adult dinner and entertainment night for March 14th at 6 p.m. at the former Goeman Auction Pavilion. Tickets are available at the Lincoln County 4-H Extension Office now in Lennox. The Foundation group will cater with brisket, corn, rolls and cheesy potatoes. Entertainment will include local talent Chad Alison and his daughter, along with Tea Area choir director Janice Gilbert, among others. Tickets cost $30 apiece or $50 a couple. There will also be a live and silent auction that evening. The Foundation is also selling tickets for a Quilt Raffle. The 4-H themed quilt was created by Sharon Bruns, of Lennox. Tickets will be available at the March 14 event or by contacting a committee member. Tickets cost $10 apiece. The quilt will be given away March 14. Krone-Hedman also said that youth interested in signing up for 4-H can do so between October 1 through May 31. To sign-up visit www.4honline.com to enroll or contact the Lincoln County 4-H Extension Office in Lennox or email lincoln.county@sdstate.edu.