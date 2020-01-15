New managers take over Archery Shak Cafe

New managers took over operation of the Archery Shak Cafe Dec. 5.

New managers, Juston and Melissa Clay, who live in Lennox with their four children, have a background in the food industry. Melissa has worked in the food industry for more than 10 years in Sioux Falls. Juston was a cook at the Stone Hearth Cafe in Beresford and was most recently working construction.

Melissa discovered the opportunity after walking by and seeing the sign looking for a cafe manager.

“I came in to talk to her and she just wanted somebody to take this over because she didn’t have time to do the archery stuff and the cafe, so she wanted somebody to run the cafe part so she could focus on the other part,” Melissa said.

The Clays have changed the hours and food offerings since they took over a month ago. They are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays. However, they may switch Sunday and Monday times to better reflect business.

They have started offering an all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch for $8.99 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They have tweaked the menu to add some items like chislic, a grilled chicken salad, a chicken patty melt-type sandwich, homemade stir-fry and soon they will have lamb. They offer specials every day and have a Mexican-themed dish every Friday.

The grill is open every day, with Juston doing the majority of the cooking. Melissa usually waitresses, runs the cash register and cleans tables.

“We’re a family business. Our oldest son comes and helps sometimes,” Juston said.

LOGIN to read even more local news.