Jim Severson wins grand prize in local  football contest

The Lennox Independent and Tea Weekly annual Pro Pick ‘Em Football Contest wrapped up last week. The contest was sponsored by Reliabank, Valley Exchange Bank and Ace Hardware.

By a random draw of all entries received throughout the season, Jim Severson was chosen as the grand prize recipient. The grand prize was a 40 inch Roku TV.

Throughout the season, weekly winners brought home a prize. Those winners included — Week 1: Abby Roeder, Week 2: Dean Johnson, Week 3: Liam Sanchez, Week 4: Mike Sjaarda, Week 5: Corey Munce, Week 6: Brett Wynja, Week 7: Missy Kirchner, Week 8: Matt Hansen, Week 9: Cory Schnider, Week 10: Janice Gilbert, Week11: Rich Luther, Week 12: Sophia Sanchez, Week 13: Maria Krell, Week 14: Rick Klemisch, Week 15: Lisa Loomis, Week 16: James Ronke, and Week 17: Doug Vietor.

Independent Publishing Sports Editor Anne Homan said, “We appreciate the support of our sponsors who help to bring this contest to our readers year after year. We also want to thank all of the football fans who enter each week. It’s great to share the fun of the NFL season.”