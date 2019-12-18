Local students chosen as illustrators for coloring book

The Lennox Independent and Tea Weekly newspapers announced earlier this month the illustrators chosen for the 2019 Holiday Coloring Book. Artists that were chosen from Lennox High School include: Thea Naatjes, Cailey Highum, Aleigha Glidewell, Caitlyn Larkin, Caroline Wipf, Destiny Hofer, Ellen Boomgarden, Kailee Mullins, Kaylee Munson, Madison Johnson, Macey Hostetler, Mackinleigh Wallenstein, Maddi Palmer, Paris Overweg, Naomi Reiss, Madison Vlastuin, Savannah Talatzko, and Ariana Jundt

“Every year we are impressed by the talent of the artists that submit illustrations for this project,” said Publisher Kelli Bultena. “This year we just couldn’t decide between two illustrations for our favorite, so we decided to declare a tie for the top artists.

Receiving the title of top artists and a $25 cash prize were Thea Naatjes and Cailey Highum.

Bultena also offered special thanks art teacher Emily Maras at Lennox High School for encouraging students to submit their work.

“Also to our sponsors,” said Bultena. “Thank you for sponsoring this project and helping these students become published illustrators!”

Area children may have received a copy of the Holiday Coloring Book at the Lennox Santa Day event or at their elementary school. The Lennox Independent office also has some copies available.