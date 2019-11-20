Orioles State Runner-up in 11A Football Championship

After a 37 year drought, the Lennox High School football team found themselves back in the State Championship game.

Awaiting them was long-time rival, the Canton C-Hawks.

Lennox found themselves down early and despite a strong second quarter, the Orioles were unable to stop Canton’s Kayden Verley, giving the C-Hawks the 46-8 victory.

“The end result wasn’t what we wanted but I couldn’t be prouder of this team, how they grew as young men, and what they accomplished this year,” said Oriole head coach, Matt Luze. “This was a great year in so many different ways”

Lennox was down 18-0 after the opening quarter, but in the second quarter the Orioles’ offense sparked. After a nice run back by Jackson Arlt on the kick-off return, Josh Arlt found Caleb Metcalf for a 12 yard gain. A play later, Haden Mendel took the carry 31 yards, bringing the ball to the Canton 17 yard line. Josh Arlt attempted a pass in the endzone but it was broken up by the Canton defense.

