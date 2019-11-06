LHS fall play debuts next week

Although it may be getting colder outside, things are heating up for the performance of the LHS fall play, “And Then There Was One, And There Was One, Too”. This comedy spoof of Agatha Christie’s Ten Little Indians is sure to bring big laughs to the stage. The performances will take place Monday, November 11th, and Friday, November 15th at 7:00 at the Lennox High School Cafetorium.

Ten strangers are brought together under false pretenses to the mansion of Mr. G Reef. Expecting a weekend bash, the assorted guests, including actress Dolores Biggs (Caitlyn George), famous rock singer Presley York (Nate Collette) and Inspector Harriet Miles (Gracen Juffer), among others, are instead spending their weekend trying to stay alive with only two suspicious servants, a maid named Mimms (Portia Bird) and a butler (Austin Metivier) to meet their demands. Hilarity ensues when the guests start dropping like flies and no one can be trusted.

“This play is all about comedic timing and quick one-liners,” said director Krista Bruggeman. “I really hope the community will come and support the students who have worked so hard to put on a funny show.”

“We have had a lot of fun getting ready for this play. The characters are really fun,” said George.

Other cast members include Madisyn Grim as ingénue Heather Starlett, Madison Johnson as the killer, Hannah Temme as Dr. Prince, Jesse Cech as Matthew Charisma, Grace Dulka as Margaret LaRue, Katie Brenholt as Emily Plain, Kaleb Johnson as the Voice of G Reef, Ashlynn Rust as the gorilla, student director Autumn Sullivan and tech crew Kaleb Van Ruler and Brock Barrett.

