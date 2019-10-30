Bainbridge claims State Championship title: LHS girls’ team takes fourth, boys fifth

All season long, Lennox High School’s Ali Bainbridge has found herself leading the pack; it was no exception on Saturday, Oct. 26 as she captured the 2019 State A individual championship title.

Bainbridge crossed the finish line in 18:54.63 to claim the State A girls’ championship title at the Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.

Bainbridge’s first place run helped lead the LHS girls to a fourth place finish as a team.

Also competing strong for the Orioles and helping them earn fourth at State were Emily Plucker who took 11th place with a time of 10:00.17 and Kelsey Schmidt who captured 29th place with a time of 20:49.68.

Esther Christion (115th, 23:35.15) and Graycee Postma (117th, 23:58.67) also competed for the Orioles at State. Sierra Smidt competed as well for Lennox but was unable to finish the race. There were 124 runners competing. Custer claimed the team title.

The entire LHS boys cross country team also competed at the State Meet with Sam Swanson leading the way for Lennox with a 19th place finish. Swanson clocked a time of 17:36.20 to lead the Lennox team.

