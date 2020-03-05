Williams captures runner-up honors at State

This past weekend, six Lennox High School wrestlers competed in the 2020 State A Tournament. Senior Riley Williams found himself in the State Championship title match at 132 pounds.

He started off the tournament with a first period pin over Caden Langenhorst of Brandon Valley. He then pinned Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish in the second period in a match that saw him down 4-0 at one point.

In the semi-finals, Williams beat Beau Beavers of Sioux Falls O’Gorman 7-1 to advance to the finals. In the finals, Williams faced off against a strong opponent in Watertown’s Ty Althoff. In a match that went down to the end, Williams fell, 3-1, to take runner-up honors.

“I am very proud of Riley’s dedication and leadership with this team,” said LHS head coach Blake Crosby. “He is a wonderful person who has a bright future ahead of him.”

Williams was the Orioles’ lone place winner at State. However, Crosby was still proud of the rest of the Orioles competing at the highest level.

